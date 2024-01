| 210 Grams Of Poppy Straw Seized Two Arrested In Sangareddy

They have also nabbed the drug peddlers Mularam (28) and Jag Jeevan (23), natives of Rajasthan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 02:50 PM

Sangareddy: Excise officials of Medak district have seized 210 grams of banned Poppy Straw, which will be used in making cocaine, from two drug peddlers.

They were caught selling Poppy Straw in small packs at Ram Dev Raika Dhaba at Nandi Kandi in Sadaivapet Mandal on Thursday. A case has been registered.