Hyderabad: Man held with poppy straw drug

A native of Rajasthan was caught by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team on Sunday for allegedly possessing poppy straw and about 4.2 kg of the contraband was seized from him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A native of Rajasthan was caught by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team on Sunday for allegedly possessing poppy straw and about 4.2 kg of the contraband was seized from him.

The man Ramesh Kumar (33) who works at a steel railing factory at LB Nagar is a native of Barmer district in Rajasthan. He frequently visits Rajasthan to meet his relatives.

“During one of his visit, Ramesh met Chenna Ram there and purchased poppy straw from him for Rs.50,000 a kilogram and returned to the city. He was keeping the stock at his house and selling it at Rs. 4 lakh a kilogram,” said DCP Special Operations Team, K Muralidhar.

On information, the police caught him at Chaitanyapuri road while he was waiting to handover the drug to some customers. The police seized 4.2 kilograms of poppy straw, a motorcycle, Rs. 1,700 in cash and two mobile phones from him.

The man along with the property was handed over to Chaitanyapuri police station for further action. A case under NDPS Act is registered against Ramesh while efforts are being made to arrest Chenna Ram.

Also Read Rajasthani trader held in Rachakonda with opium, poppy straw