2,15,980 individuals from priority age groups vaccinated in Telangana

Since the launch of vaccination drive for healthcare workers, a total of 2,08,454 healthcare workers and 1,02,683 frontline workers have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Hyderabad: The ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive for priority age groups continues to elicit encouraging response from beneficiaries with authorities vaccinating 2,15,980 individuals in Telangana who are above 60 years of age and those between 45 years and 59 years with pre-existing medical conditions.

As on Saturday, according to the Covid-19 vaccination bulletin from Director of Public Health (DPH), 1,62,574 senior citizens and 53,406 individuals between 45 years and 59 years of age group have received the Covid-19 vaccine since March 1, when Covid-19 vaccination drive for priority age groups was launched.

Along with the priority age groups, the health department is also vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers. Since the launch of vaccination drive for healthcare workers on January 16, a total of 2,08,454 healthcare workers and 1,02,683 frontline workers have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The total number of healthcare, frontline workers, senior citizens and individuals between 45 years and 59 years, who have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine is 5,27,117 in Telangana.

Also, 1,67,586 healthcare workers and 54,494 frontline workers have already received the second dose. The second dose vaccine for the priority groups will start from March 29.

