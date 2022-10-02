Gandhi sacrificed everything for nation: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating Mahatma Gandhi theme park in Patancheru on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that some people were trying to humiliate Mahatma Gandhi though he had sacrificed his entire life for the cause of the nation.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Gandhi theme park in Patancheru on Sunday evening, the Minister said that Gandhi had sacrificed everything though he had a bright career ahead as a lawyer after completing his education in England.

Underling the importance of respecting Gandhi, Rao said it is going to be a humiliation for themselves if anyone attempts to talk against Gandhi. Saying that Gandhi enjoys respect across the globe, he said that Gandhi was the inspiration for many peaceful movements across the world for over a century. In fact, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led a 14-year-long peaceful second phase of the Telangana movement inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier, Harish Rao has unveiled the bronze statue of Konda Lakshman Bapuji near Patancheru bus station.

Rao has recalled the role Lakshman Bapuji had played during the first phase of the Telangana movement in 1969. Stating that Bapjui had tendered his resignation from cabinet post to press for the creation of the State, he said that the TRS leaders had also submitted resignations for different posts during the second phase of the Telangana movement inspired by Bapuji. The Minister has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led union government of neglecting the welfare of weavers during the past eight years. He has elaborated on how Telangana was supporting the weaver’s community in Telangana. Rao has assured to allot land and funds for construction of a Padmashali Bhavan in Patancheru. The Minister has also inaugurated the new building of Lions Club Patancheru.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Handloom Development Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar, and others were present.