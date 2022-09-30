TSPSC to fill-up vacant posts in food safety wing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will initiate the process of filling vacant posts in the food safety wing in the coming weeks, said Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday.

To overcome the shortage of food inspectors, Health Minister has directed the local District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) to take up their responsibilities. “If necessary, we will also make arrangements for DM&HOs to undergo training on food safety regulations. The aim is to make Telangana the best State in implementing food safety norms,” he said at a review meeting with health officials.

Harsh Rao urged public to be alert for instances of food adulteration and added, “if you spot any eatery or commercial outlet dealing with adulterated food, alert authorities through toll free number 040-21111111 or tag @AFCGHMC on Twitter. The local food safety officials will immediately take action and conduct checks at the outlets.”

Measures should be taken to quickly deal with Court cases to ensure quick and strict action is taken on individuals involved in food adulteration. All food safety mobile units must be made operational and the local food safety task force should conduct random unannounced checks at eateries in the districts, he said.