223 polling stations located in LWE-affected areas in Kothagudem

Dr. Ala revealed that there were 9,45,094 voters under 1,095 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies in Kothagudem

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala giving details of poll arrangements in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: As many as 223 polling stations in Kothagudem district are located in left wing extremism (LWE) affected areas, informed Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

Tight security arrangements would be made for the contesting candidates to campaign in such areas. Security personnel would be deployed on inter-State and district borders round the clock for the purpose, the SP said.

The police department would make efforts to conduct Assembly elections in a fair and transparent manner. Strict action would be taken against those posting messages with caste-religious bias on social media and other media, Dr. Vineeth warned.

There would be strict surveillance on the news posted on social and other media. Individuals having licensed firearms have to surrender their weapons in their respective police stations, he said.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that a round-clock control room with contact number 1950 would be set up. The public could inform their grievances to the control room or cVigil App for conducting polls transparently and focus was laid on quality response to the public grievances. Flying squads, Media certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC), Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams have been formed for the strict implementation of model code of conduct, she noted. 170 sectorial officers have been appointed.

Dr. Ala revealed that there were 9,45,094 voters under 1,095 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies in the district. Among them 4,61,315 were male voters, 4,83,741 were female and 38 were transgender voters while 14,130 persons with disabilities registered as voters. 22,096 persons in the age group of 18-19 years and 13,082 persons above 80 years of age have been identified besides 43 NRI and 731 service voters. The Central Election Commission lauded the district administration for providing voting right to 692 Kondareddi voters in Aswaraopet constituency, the Collector said.

17 nodal officers and 15 coordinating officers have also been appointed for monitoring election related affairs in the district, Dr. Ala added.