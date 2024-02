| 23 Year Old Beaten To Death By Youths In Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 06:22 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A youth was beaten to death at Mothepatti Nagar of Burgampahad mandal in the district on Friday.

According to police the deceased Gajjala Praveen (23) was attacked and beaten to death by some youths in the backdrop of old feuds between some youths of the village.

A case has been registered and investigation is being conducted.