Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
23-year-old engineering student dies of dengue in Mahabubabad

Betamalla Premkumar, who was pursuing engineering at Bollikunta Vaagdevi College was suffering from fever and was admitted to private hospital on Friday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 25 August 2024, 08:35 AM
Representational Image

Mahabubabad: A 23-year-old engineering student succumbed to dengue in Thorrur town in the district on Saturday night.

According to reports, Betamalla Premkumar, who was pursuing engineering at Bollikunta Vaagdevi College, Warangal, was suffering from fever and was admitted to a private hospital on Friday.

He was discharged in the evening as his condition improved. However, on Saturday morning he started vomiting and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was diagnosed with dengue fever.

As his condition deteriorated in the afternoon, the doctors advised the family members to shift him to a corporate hospital for better treatment. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Khammam, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

