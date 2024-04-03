230 kg seized ganja burnt in Khammam

Additional DCP Naresh Kumar said that burnt ganja was seized in 13 cases in Khammam one-town, Tallada and Wyra police stations and smugglers involved in illegal transportation andillegal transportation were arrested.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 05:49 PM

Representational Image.

Khammam: Ganja seized in various cases was burnt in a scientific manner by Khammam commissionerate police on Wednesday. 230 kg dry ganja seized under the limits of various police stations in the commissionerate was burnt at police firing range in Manchukonda forest area.

Additional DCP (Admin) Naresh Kumar, ACP Samba Raju and ACP (Task Force) Malliah were present.