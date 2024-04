Hyderabad: Man arrested with ganja in Nacharam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 11:26 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught a man on Tuesday night at Nacharam and seized 320 grams of ganja from him.

The man K Ramesh, (22), a resident of Moosapet and a native of Siddipet district, was procuring ganja from one Raju of Cheriyal and selling to the customers in the city.

The police also seized a bike from him.