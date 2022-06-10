25 acres of forest land encroached: Kawal Tiger Reserve Official

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Mancherial: Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) Field Director CP Vinod Kumar said that 25 acres of forest land was encroached on the fringes of Koya Poshamguda village in Dandepalli mandal recently.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Vinod said that Koya Poshamguda located adjacent to Kawal Tiger Reserve never registered Podu vyavasayam or shifting cultivation by felling trees. But certain persons of the village cut trees in 25 acres of forest land located in Kondapur forest beat and cleaned it in the. Local foresters prevented the efforts of the encroachers.

Despite repeated efforts, the persons continued to occupy land by flouting norms. As a result, cases were booked against them and subsequently, the accused persons were released on bail. The forests enforced the law. The origin of the issue is encroachment of the forest cover by some dwellers of the habitation, who showed local women as victims. None would be spared if found violating laws.

Meanwhile, certain persons were politicising the issue and finding fault with the action of the government. Considering the importance of forests, locals should extend their cooperation to forester and put an end to the issue, the IFS officer informed. He added that he explained the facts of the issue were explained to forest minister Indrakaran Reddy and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal.