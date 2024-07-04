Sridhar Babu asks officials to take action on encroachment of TGIIC lands

Sridhar Babu asked officials to take strict action against those encroaching on the corporation's lands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 10:41 PM

File photo of IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Warangal: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has directed officials to protect Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) lands from encroachment.

Sridhar Babu, who made a surprise visit to Warangal District Industrial Infrastructure Corporation on Thursday, asked officials to take strict action against those encroaching on the corporation’s lands. “Those who acquired land in the name of industries and then use it for commercial purposes should be identified and the delinquent fees should be collected,”he said.

The Minister expressed his anger over commercial activities taking place in industrial areas of Rampur and Madikonda, which have been allocated at subsidized rates for industries in Warangal district. He asked officials to conduct surveys and identify the lands converted to commercial use. As per rules, a 20 percent and 50 percent penalty depending on the width of the roads should be collected from the allottees, he said.

The Minister, who also visited Kakatiya Software Technology Park in Hanamkonda, said software companies being set up in districts were being provided infrastructure and incentives by the State government. Currently six software companies were operating in the Kakatiya Software Technology Park and eight more companies were negotiating to start operations, he said, adding that while there were 64 seats plug and play facilities in the IT park, half of the seats had been leased by software and animation companies.