2500 police deployed in Kothagudem for LS polls: SP Rohith Raju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 08:35 PM

Khammam: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that tight security measures have been made in the district for ensuring smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections. As many as 2, 500 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order.

All the voters have to exercise their right to vote fearlessly in 971 polling stations in the district from 7 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 throughout the district. Strict action would be taken against those who disrupt land and order.

If anyone is found distributing cash, liquor and other items to entice voters, the public should call dial 100 or complain through the c-VIGIL app, he said.