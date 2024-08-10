Silencers of 80 motorcycles crushed with road roller in Nalgonda

As part of a special drive intended to enforce noise regulations and to create public awareness about the menace, police seized the silencers of as many as 80 vehicles that have been creating annoying sound waves while on the move thus adding to noise pollution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 03:22 PM

Hyderabad: Nalgonda Superintendent of Police, Sharat Chandra Pawar on Saturday sounded a warning to the bike riders against racing on the public roads with the mufflers of their vehicle either removed or modified adding to the noise pollution in the city. As part of a special drive intended to enforce noise regulations and to create public awareness about the menace, police seized the silencers of as many as 80 vehicles that have been creating annoying sound waves while on the move thus adding to noise pollution. All the silencers were crushed, engaging a road roller in full view of the public as well as the owners of the vehicles at the clock tower centre.