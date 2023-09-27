26 TDP leaders face contempt of court

08:14 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of Police to serve notices to as many as 26 Telugu Desam Party leaders including G. Buchaiah Chowdary and Buddha Venkanna for criticising judges of the lower court.

The court later adjourned the case by four weeks.

Advocate General Sriram filed a petition saying that some persons were targeting judges and trolling them in social media which was nothing but contempt of court which saw the High Court directing the DGP to issue notice to the accused.