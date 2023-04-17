| Andhra Pradesh Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Go No 1 On April 24

Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court to hear plea on GO No 1 on April 24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Amaravati: The case of Andhra Pradesh Government G.O. Rt No. 1 has reached the Supreme Court. The judgment on the petition filed in the AP High Court against G.O. Rt No.1. is reserved. The petitioners then approached the Supreme Court. The bench of CJI Chandrachud accepted this petition, and the hearing will be held on April 24.

Meanwhile, if the AP High Court gives judgment over this case, then there is a possibility of withdrawing the petition.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued G.O. Rt No.1 restricting public meetings on roadsides in the state. CPI leader Ramakrishna approached the AP High Court, challenging this order. While the vacation bench gave a stay on this GO. The Chief Justice bench lifted the stay and said the vacation bench exceeded its limits, and the vacation judge acted as a de facto Chief Justice.

After hearing the petition, the Chief Justice bench reserved its verdict. As the verdict was delayed, they approached the Supreme Court.