26-year-old Adult film star Sophia Leone passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 12:21 PM

Hyderabad: Adult film star Sophia Leone, aged 26, has tragically passed away after being discovered “unresponsive” in her residence earlier this month, as confirmed by her stepfather Mike Romero on Saturday. The distressing incident occurred on March 1, when Sophia was found in her apartment in the United States by her family members.

Romero, seeking assistance for her memorial expenses through GoFundMe, expressed the profound sorrow of Sophia’s family. “On behalf of her mother and family, it is with deep sadness that I must announce the passing of our beloved Sophia,” he conveyed.

The unexpected loss of Sophia has left her loved ones in shock and devastation, Romero shared. He further elaborated that in addition to coping with the grieving process and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is confronted with unexpected financial challenges.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sophia’s death is presently ongoing, according to local law enforcement authorities. Her modeling agency, 101 Modeling, also expressed profound sorrow and confirmed her passing, describing Sophia as a “beautiful spirit” who had touched the lives of many.

The agency clarified that Sophia’s death was not a result of suicide, but rather, it is being investigated as a “home invasion homicide”. They expressed their love for Sophia and announced the initiation of a GoFundMe campaign to support her grieving family.