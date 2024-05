RPF Secunderabad police seizes PDS rice in train checks

The worth of the seized PDS rice is estimated to be Rs 7,000.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 May 2024, 09:35 PM

The worth of the seized PDS rice is estimated to be Rs 7,000.

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel during routine checking in trains have seized 570 kilograms of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, officials said on Monday.

The worth of the seized PDS rice is estimated to be Rs 7,000.

RPF officials said efforts are on to identify those smuggling the rice.