Hyderabad: Cops foil rowdy sheeters’ bid to kill rival, arrested

Based on a tip-off, the gang was nabbed by the Task Force team with help of Shahinyathgunj police station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 02:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team apprehended five rowdy sheeters who were planning to kill their rival. The police seized a pistol with five live rounds and other weapons from their possession.

According to the police, the suspect, Shaik Irfan Ahmed (27) of Rajendranagar, Mohd Arif (27) of Kali Mandir Langer Houz, Mohd Akbar Pasha (28) of Madannapet, Syed Abdul Raheem (23) of Dabeerpura Darwaza and Shaik Ismail (27) of Langer Houz had planned to kill their rival Shaik Ismail of Langer Houz due to previous enmity.

Based on a tip-off, the gang was nabbed by the Task Force team with help of Shahinyathgunj police station. Irfan was already a suspect in a robbery case reported at Narsingi police station and was absconding. All the arrested persons have a criminal history and are involved in several cases including robbery, murder attempt and arms act.