Police arrest two robbers after firing incident

The arrested are Masood-ur-Rahman (31), a resident of Falaknuma, and Fazal ur Rahman (22), of Musheerabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 07:57 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two notorious robbers who managed to escape after being injured in police firing were arrested by the police on Saturday. The police seized two daggers and a scooter from them

The arrested are Masood-ur-Rahman (31), a resident of Falaknuma, and Fazal ur Rahman (22), of Musheerabad.

According to the police, Masood who had come to Musheerabad along with his friend Rahman, snatched a mobile phone from a man near Ganesh temple Secunderabad after threatening him with a dagger.

The anti-snatching team comprising two constables constituted to catch robbers involved in mobile phone snatching cases, noticed it and tried to catch them. However, both of them tried to escape.

“It is then that one of the constables fired on them. Masood was hit by a bullet in the leg but still along with his associate managed to escape from the place. Special teams were formed and the duo was later nabbed,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.