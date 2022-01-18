Tuesday, January 18, 2022
30 CCTVs inaugurated in Vikarabad

Published: 18th Jan 2022
Hyderabad: A community closed circuit camera network was inaugurated in Mominpet mandal of Vikarabad district by District Superintendent of Police, N Koti Reddy, on Tuesday.

The network of 30 surveillance cameras was set up by the local community of Tekulapally village. Speaking on the occasion, Koti Reddy appreciated the initiative of the local people in coming forward and setting up the surveillance cameras to ensure their safety and of the property.

