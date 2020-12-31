30 IT companies to set up base in Khammam IT Hub

Speaking after launching a newly developed mobile app of Khammam IT Hub here, the Minister said that during an IT summit in Dallas in the US, the companies decided to establish their centres in the city.

Khammam: As many as 30 IT firms have expressed interest to set up their centres at the proposed second phase of the IT Hub in Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar revealed on Thursday.

Speaking after launching a newly developed mobile app of Khammam IT Hub here, the Minister said that during an IT summit in Dallas in the US, the companies decided to establish their centres in the city.

Ajay Kumar said the mobile app was designed and developed in just 21 days by Sovereign IT Solutions Private Limited to serve as a source of information about job offers for the youth in the district.

He asked the youth to download the app, available for free downloads, to learn about the activities of the IT Hub. Besides information about the companies with centres at the IT Hub, the app also gives information about the companies at other locations.

The IT Hub has been established with an objective of serving the employment needs of the graduates in the district but not for the benefit of the companies. Non-IT firms should also come forward to offer employment to Khammam youth, Ajay Kumar stated.

He asked the officials to make efforts to organise job melas once every three months while suggesting to create a separate window that would give the details of all the programmes that take place at the IT Hub.

District Collector RV Karnan speaking on the occasion noted that the IT Hub App was launched as a New Year gift for the youth in Khammam. The graduates have to upload their mail IDs and mobile numbers to register their details on the app.

The graduates could avail training programmes offered by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and to learn about job opportunities with the help of the app, he added.

The minister has also launched several development works worth Rs 1.45 crores in different municipal divisions in the city. He inspected Kalvoddu crematorium and directed the officials to develop it by spending around Rs 90 lakh.

MLC, B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, his deputy M Murali Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.

