30 lakh people from other States working in Hyderabad: Vinod Kumar

Though the BJP has four MPs, they failed to sanction more Navodaya schools to the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 07:45 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said about 30 lakh people from other States were working in Hyderabad by learning skill development courses. This waa due to the initiatives taken by the previous BRS government.

Vinod Kumar along with MLC Deshipathi Srinivas and former MLA Rasamai Balkishan participated in Manakondur constituency level BRS student and youth awareness programme held at Alugunur on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the core concepts of the separate State agitation such as water, funds and jobs were fulfilled after achieving the State.

Irrigation water was supplied to one crore acres by completing Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers respectively after achieving a separate state.

Besides bringing funds for the development of Telangana, 1.61 lakh government jobs were also filled and exams were conducted to recruit 30,000 jobs during the BRS tenure.

Pointing out how power cuts began after the Congress came to power in the State, he said the Congress, which came to power by promising six guarantees, had cheated the public.

On BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said nothing would happen if Sanjay Kumar was not there in the 400 MPs predicted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Kumar could not get a Navodaya school nor a skill development centre for Karimnagar, he said.