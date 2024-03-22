Elect me as MP if you want development: Vinod Kumar

He said that it was possible to solve problems if he was in Lok Sabha, Vinod Kumar said while interacting with morning walkers in SRR College grounds here on Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 07:32 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar advised the people to elect him as MP from Karimnagar parliament constituency if they wanted the development of the segment. He has plans to develop the constituency by sanctioning funds. Whichever the government was there at the center, he would strive hard to develop the constituency by sanctioning funds from the union government.

Informing that he would raise public issues in parliament, he said that it was possible to solve problems if he was in Lok Sabha, Vinod Kumar said while interacting with morning walkers in SRR College grounds here on Friday.

He would always be with the public in their troubles and would become the voice of the people in parliament. Asking the people to think before exercising their votes, he appealed to them to send him to parliament by electing as MP.

Despite his defeat in 2019 LS elections, he has always been available to the people by staying in Karimnagar itself. However, the sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has never been available to the public.

During his tenure, he got sanctioned smart city status for Karimnagar and Rs 1,000 crore under programme. Kothapalli- Manoharabad railway line was also sanctioned. Assuring to sanction IIIT, he promised to develop Karimangar by establishing industries.