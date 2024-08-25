| 30 Year Old Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Ameerpet

30-Year-old man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Ameerpet

The unidentified man was found lying dead near Agra Sweet House by local people who alerted the police about it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 10:49 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 30 year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Yellareddyguda, Ameerpet on Sunday morning.

The unidentified man was found lying dead near Agra Sweet House by local people who alerted the police about it.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and after preliminary investigation shifted the body for postmortem to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case is registered and investigation going on.