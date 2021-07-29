30,000 acres acquired under housing for the poor in AP

By | Published: 6:28 pm 6:29 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has acquired 30,000 acres at a cost of Rs.12,000 crore to provide housing for the poor, according to Housing minister Ch. Srirnganadha Raju.

Addressing a review meeting here on Thursday, he said that the land was now being developed as layouts and provided all the infrastructural facilities to give quality houses to the poor as desired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

“We are providing free sand to 30 lakh poor families. Steps are taken to supply cement, iron and metal at a cheaper rate. The government is extending cooperation to build 1.8 lakh houses. The progress at the ground level is conveyed by the MLAs from time to time and the information is passed on to the CM,” he revealed.

Ranganadha Raju also said that the poor were now being given 340 sft houses instead of the 240 sft homes given in the past. Permanent drainage and other facilities were being created with Rs.32,000 crore and in all 17,005 new colonies were being built, he stated.