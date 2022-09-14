302-member Telangana contingent announced for National Games

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy addressing the media at the L B Stadium, on Wednesday. The National Games are scheduled to be held in Gujarat in five different cities from September 29 to October 12.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) announced a 302-member contingent which includes 230 athletes and 72 coaches and support staff for the upcoming 36th National Games, on Wednesday.

The National Games are scheduled to be held in Gujarat in five different cities from September 29 to October 12. The team consists of 104 male and 126 female athletes who will compete in 26 disciplines.

Speaking on this, the Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy said, “We are very proud of our athletes’ performances in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. Our medal tally was second in the country. I am glad to announce that the government of Telangana is fully supporting the players to take part in the National Games. I hope our athletes will return with a rich medal haul and put our State on the top of the leaderboard. In the coming years Telangana State athletes will achieve more and make our State proud.”

Telangana won 33 medals in the previous National Games held in Kerala in 2015 and they are tipped to improve their show. The team has the likes of noted international players in Sreeja Akula, S Fidal R Snehith, Esha Singh, Sama Sathvika, Humera Baharmus and Kynan Chenai.

“We have strong teams in tennis, swimming, rifle shooting, table tennis, badminton, rowing and athletes in track and field events. We are confident of improved performance from the last edition. The coaches are giving their best to train the athletes,” said Jagadesh Yadav, president of Telangana Olympic Association.

He also thanked the sports minister V Srinivas Goud and Sandeep Kumar Sultania, secretary for Youth Advancement, for their quick response and sanctioning funds. Former Member of Parliament S Venugopal Chary, Telangana Chess Association president K V Prasad, TOA vice-president Prem Raj, coaches and others were present at the event.