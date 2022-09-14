Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC gear up for Bengaluru challenge in semis

Hyderabad: Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad Football Club look to make it to their maiden final of the Durand Cup when they clash against Bengaluru FC in the semifinal, on Thursday.

Hyderabad FC dished out solid performances to knock Rajasthan United out of the Durand Cup in the Quarterfinal and they are all set to face fellow-ISL side Bengaluru FC, in a much-awaited semifinal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here in Kolkata.

Hyderabad registered a 3-1 win over the I-League side in the last round while Bengaluru FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 after extra-time in another closely fought quarterfinal to set up this exciting clash. One of the most consistent sides in the competition, Bengaluru FC, are one of just two teams yet to face a defeat in the Durand Cup this year.

Simon Grayson’s side have managed to put in some strong and impressive performances making them a big threat in the competition this season. “The likes of Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri and N Sivasakthi have been unstoppable in front of goal and will be the danger men for Hyderabad in this game,” said HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez.

Speaking about their next opponents, the Spaniard said, “BFC are playing different kinds of systems but they have signed some really good attackers. Krishna and Javi Hernandez are joined by some very good young prospects like Naorem Roshan Singh, Sivasakthi and more making their squad impressive,” he said.

Nigerian star Bartholomew Ogbeche has also been in fine form this season, scoring five goals including the first of three against Rajasthan United in the last game. Javi Siverio and Akash Mishra got their first taste of scoring in the Durand Cup, in that game as well, and they will be high on confidence going into this game.

Manolo Marquez revealed that HFC have used 24 players so far in the Durand Cup this season and hinted that there could be more changes to the Starting XI for this Semifinal clash.