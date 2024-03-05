| 3500 Indiramma Housing Units In Each Assembly In First Phase Minister Ponguleti

3500 Indiramma Housing units in each Assembly in first phase: Minister Ponguleti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 06:55 PM

Khammam: As many as 3, 500 units would be sanctioned in the first phase in each Assembly segment under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, informed Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The minister on Tuesday toured Nelakondapally mandal in the district, laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development works.

A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be given to those who have their own land to build houses under the scheme, which would be launched at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on March 11 by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said.

Srinivas Reddy inaugurated additional facilities and dormitory complex sanctioned and built during the previous BRS regime with an estimated cost of 12 crore in Government Model Degree College at Nelakondapally mandal headquarters.

He wanted the college to be developed as a model college in the State. The State government was giving importance to education and medicine; technical courses would be introduced in the college soon, he said.

Later Srinivas Reddy, along with district Collector VP Gautham inspected the famous Buddhist Stupa at Nelakondapally.

He asked the officials to develop the Buddhist Stupa as an international tourist attraction. A detailed plan of action has to be prepared to carry out development works on the eight acres area.

Gardening should be taken up in the area besides speeding up the work of a guest house being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Wide publicity should be done in the bus stand, railway station and other areas in Khammam city so that people could know about the Buddhist Stupa, Srinivas Reddy suggested.

Archeology Department AD Narsingh Naik, District Tourism Officer Suman Chakraborty and others were present.