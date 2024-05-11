People without voter IDs can also exercise their votes, says Nizamabad collector

"Polling will continue from 7 am to 6 pm on the polling day. Those who come to the polling center within the stipulated time will be given the opportunity to exercise their right to vote," he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 07:13 PM

File photo of Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Saturday called upon people to exercise their franchise in large numbers in the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that campaign and awareness programs had already been organized in all the constituencies to increase the polling percentage in the district, he said special attention had been given to Nizamabad Urban Constituency, which recorded low turnout in the previous elections.

About 98.47 percent voter information slips had been distributed to the voters in the district, he said, adding that even if a person does not have a voter ID card he could exercise his vote by showing 12 types of identity cards prescribed by the Election Commission.

Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar informed that in order to conduct the polls in a peaceful atmosphere about 3,000 police personnel had been deployed in the district. Apart from this 7 companies of central forces and 5 companies of TSSP forces had been deployed at problematic and sensitive polling booths, he added.

“Four additional DCPs, 19 ACPs, 38 CIs, 64 SIs and other personnel have been deployed in the district. As many as 107 mobile party teams have been set up to oversee polling,”he said.