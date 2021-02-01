3,728 Nivedana applications pending since one year

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had launched the Nivedana on Feb 1, 2018 for effective redressal of public grievances.

Kothagudem: As many as 3,728 applications submitted through the grievance app, ‘Nivedana,’ in Kothagudem district have been pending for the past one year. This was informed by the District Collector’s office in response to a Right To Information (RTI) petition which sought to know the status of pending applications. Further contradictory answers were given by a mandal level officer and the district level officer about the functioning of Nivedana app.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had launched the Nivedana on Feb 1, 2018 for effective redressal of public grievances. The android app is aimed at addressing issues posted on the platform by the public. Complainants can enter all the grievances on the android app. Fourteen basic issues affecting the rural folk were identified and people can lodge complaints with respect to those 14 issues.

In reply to an RTI query made in August last, Pinapaka tahsildar said the app was not functioning while replying to another RTI query in January first week, while the collectorate administrative officer said that Nivedana app was working. The petitions were submitted by RTI activists Manideep Nallapu of Edulla Bayyaram village in Pinapaka mandal and G Kishore Kumar of Bodu village in Tekulapali mandal in the district.

The officials informed that as many as 17,735 applications were submitted through Nivedana and 3,728 applications were pending as of third week of January. Some cases were pending for over eight months and it defeats the very purpose of the app, Manideep told Telangana Today. He said the district administration had spent about Rs 8.13 lakh towards development, operation and maintenance of the app till February last, as per the information given by the collector’s office.

Instead of streamlining the functioning of Nivedana app, the officials concerned, he said, have come up with another initiative called ‘dial your collector’ which made things difficult for the public.

The public were not able to take their grievances to the district administration over the phone which was always engaged. In reply to an RTI petition on Jan 15, District Revenue Officer S Ashoka Chakravarthi informed that on three consecutive Mondays from Nov 23 to Dec 7 last year, only 62 calls from the public were received, Manideep explained.

The district administration should take steps towards effective use of the Nivedana app. Forest, excise, municipal and other departments have to be included in the app, he urged.

