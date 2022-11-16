38 divers to protect visitors at Vizag beach

Visakhapatnam: City Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Wednesday announced that 38 expert swimmers have been selected for protection of visitors to the city beach.

Talking to reporters here, she said that selection trials were held late last month. In the past, 38 swimmers were selected but after there were allegations in the selection process, fresh trials were held in which 175 including the 38 already selected took part. However, only 12 out of the 38 could qualify, she explained.

Municipal Commissioner P. Rajababu said the services of Navy’s swimming department were requisitioned for selection of the divers.

Apart from the 38, six more were selected at standbys and the divers would be available near the Rama Krishna beach, Sagar Nagar, Bheemunipatnam, Jodugullapalem, Lumbini Park, Pedajalaripeta and Coastal Battery, he stated, adding that the swimmers would be stationed at a special platform and would be easily identified in uniform, protection equipment, rope, and binoculars. Robotic services would also be made available, he revealed.

He said that after Gujarat, the Vizag coast was best suited for surfing and the wave pattern would be studied to introduce surfing on the waters.