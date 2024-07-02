Ali, Varuni win Telangana State Table Tennis titles

Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Varuni Jaiswal of GSM clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the 2nd Little Flower High School Telangana State Table Tennis Tournament.
Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Varuni Jaiswal of GSM clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the 2nd Little Flower High School Telangana State Table Tennis Tournament held at Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad on Tuesday.
In the men’s final, Ali defeated Kesavan Kannan of SGUTTA 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8. Varuni downed Nikhat of RBISC 11-3, 11-13, 6-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 13-11 in the women’s final.
Results: Finals: Men’s: Mohammed Ali (AVSC) bt Kesavan Kannan (SGUTTA) (9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8); Women’s: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt Nikhat Banu (RBISC) (11-3, 11-13, 6-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 13-11).