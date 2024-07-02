Ali, Varuni win Telangana State Table Tennis titles

Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Varuni Jaiswal of GSM clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the 2nd Little Flower High School Telangana State Table Tennis Tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:49 PM

Medal winners of the table tennis tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Varuni Jaiswal of GSM clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the 2nd Little Flower High School Telangana State Table Tennis Tournament held at Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, Ali defeated Kesavan Kannan of SGUTTA 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8. Varuni downed Nikhat of RBISC 11-3, 11-13, 6-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 13-11 in the women’s final.

Also Read Telangana’s Sahaja wins W15 SoCal Pro Series in Los Angeles

Results: Finals: Men’s: Mohammed Ali (AVSC) bt Kesavan Kannan (SGUTTA) (9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8); Women’s: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt Nikhat Banu (RBISC) (11-3, 11-13, 6-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 13-11).