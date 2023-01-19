STUTI training programme begins at NIT Warangal

A one-week training programme covering both the theory and hands-on session has commenced at the NITW on Thursday.

Warangal: Synergistic Training Program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI) was sanctioned and successfully being conducted at various locations across the country by National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal. As a part of this, a one-week training programme covering both the theory and hands-on session on the “Evaluation of Material Properties under Dynamic Loading” has commenced at the NITW here on Thursday.

After inaugurating the programme, NIT Director Prof NV Ramana Rao delivered an expert talk on “Designing Interdisciplinary and collaborative research projects”. Meanwhile, NIT Registrar S Goverdhan Rao has urged the participants to make collaborations with NIT Warangal and utilize the facilities at Central Research Instrumentation Facility at a lower tariff.

“This is the 18th programme in the series of 22, and many other research activities are being planned. As many as 30 participants were selected out of more than 300 applications, said Dean (R&C), NIT Warangal, Prof Somasekhar VT.

Principal Investigator of STUTI project Prof N Narasaiah briefed the participants on an overview of the workshop for the coming week. Dr TK Sai, Dr R Arockia Kumar, Dr Bonta Srinivasa Rao and Dr Ajoy Kumar Pandey are coordinating the workshop. Technical Officers Harish Madupu and V Sudhakar were present at the inaugural ceremony.