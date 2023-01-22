Mega blood donation camp held at NIT Warangal

Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath, Director of NIT Warangal Prof NV Ramana Rao, Registrar S Govardhan Rao and others were present at the inauguration of the camp.

CP AV Ranganath, NIT Director NV Ramana Rao at blood donation camp at NITW campus on Sunday.

Warangal: A mega blood donation camp was organised at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Sunday as a part of the ‘Youth Fest’. It was organised in association with Indian Red Cross Society, MGM hospitals and National Service Scheme, Youth Red Cross Society, of NIT Warangal.

Appreciating the students for conducting the blood donation camp, the CP stressed on the importance of blood donation. More than 800 students donated blood. On the other hand, an eco-cycling event was conducted on Sunday morning.

Around 70 students have participated in the event and have cycled for 10kms within the campus. It was organised by the Fitness Club. Student council members Vaibhav , Karan, Pragna, Vamshi Kishore, Ajay and others coordinated the events held as a part of the Youth Festival.