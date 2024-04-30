Man’s burnt body found

The locals who noticed the body of victim aged in his mid-thirties lying amidst trees at a real estate venture, alerted the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded place in Kadthal on city outskirts on Tuesday. It is suspected that the victim was murdered and his body burnt beyond recognition, police said.

The locals who noticed the body of victim aged in his mid-thirties lying amidst trees at a real estate venture, alerted the police.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman killed by husband in Bachupally

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and examined it, the police said adding that clues had been collected and the CC-camera footage was being examined. Efforts are on to identify the victim and also the killers, police said.