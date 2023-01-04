4 held for setting up electrified fence, resulting death of inter student in Asifabad

Ade Vishnu (18) from Kosini village was electrocuted after he accidentally touched the electrified fence when he was returning from his cotton farm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Four persons were on Wednesday arrested on the charges of setting up an electrified fence to hunt wild animals and resulting in the death of an intermediate student at Pardhanguda village in Kaghaznagar mandal on January 1.

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju said that the accused persons were Lendugure Hanumanthu, Ade Bapu Rao, Sonule Nagesh and Kotrangi Bapu Rao, all belonging to Kosini village in Kaghaznagar mandal. They were apprehended from the outskirts of Kosini on Wednesday. Police said they had admitted that they attempted to hunt wild boars and deer using the electrified fence several times in the past. They were already booked under the Section 304 ii (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and Section 135 of Telangana Electricity Act.

