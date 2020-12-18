40 quintals of PDS rice seized in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip off, the Chaderghat police stopped an auto-rickshaw at Shankarnagar in Chaderghat and found the vehicle driver transporting the rice in bags.

Hyderabad: The civil supplies department officials along with the Chaderghat police seized around 40 quintals of rice which was meant to be dispensed under public distribution scheme in the city.

On questioning, the man told the officials that the commodity was procured from card holders and was being shifted to be sold at a higher price.

