40 retired Water board employees felicitated in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: A total of 40 employees who worked in different cadres and divisions at Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) retired on June 30.
The employees were felicitated on Monday at the HMWS&SB Head Office and retirement gratuity cheques were handed over to them. The total value of all the cheques handed over to the former employees is Rs 14 crore.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken appropriate steps to ensure that post-retirement benefits are provided, said HMWS&SB in a press release.