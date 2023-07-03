40 retired Water board employees felicitated in Hyderabad on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: A total of 40 employees who worked in different cadres and divisions at Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) retired on June 30.

The employees were felicitated on Monday at the HMWS&SB Head Office and retirement gratuity cheques were handed over to them. The total value of all the cheques handed over to the former employees is Rs 14 crore.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken appropriate steps to ensure that post-retirement benefits are provided, said HMWS&SB in a press release.

