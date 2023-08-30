400 kv Narlapur substation of PRLI scheme successfully tested

The four 400 kv substations were being constructed at Narlapur, Yedula,Vattem and Uddandapur under PRLI scheme, he said, adding that the 400/11 kv Narlapur substation consists of nine 165 Megavolt amperes(MVA) power transformers and 2x25 MVA Station Transformers.

Hyderabad: In a major development, as part of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, 400/11 kv substation at Narlapur has been successfully tested by the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) on Wednesday.

Chairman and Managing Director of TSTRANSCO & TSGENCO D Prabhakar Rao, who was present during the test, informed that the 400 kv lines from Dindi to Yedula (60km) and Yedula to Narlapur (30km) were tested successfully and extended supply to 400 kv Narlapur Lift Irrigation substation.

The technical charging of the 400 kv Narlapur substation has paved the way for the Irrigation Department to operationalize the pumps in a phased manner, he said.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Transco had taken up the work of construction of four 400 kv substations along with connected 400 kv lines of 300 km length with an investment of Rs.2,155 crore for extending bulk power supply to the PRLI scheme, he said.

The Irrigation department is all set to take up dry run of 145 mw motors at Narlapur pump house within few days.

The 145 mw motors of Narlapur pump house are bigger than Bahubali motors of 139 mw capacity used at Ramadugu Pump house of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The Narlapur pump house has 9×145 mw motors for pumping of water from the back shore of Srisailam Reservoir.

Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G Raghuma Reddy and Advisor(Irrigation) Penta Reddy were present.