Measures being taken for 24X7 power supply, says Transco chief

Telangana has become the first State in the country to provide 24 hour free power supply to the agriculture sector having a huge base of around 27.5 lakh agricultural connections from January 2018 onwards, the CMD said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said the State government has been taking all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted 24×7 power supply to all categories of consumers in the State.

Speaking after paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Friday, Prabhakar Rao said after the formation of Telangana, the State government had spent Rs.38,070 crore for strengthening the power sector, transmission and distribution, following which the installed power capacity of the State, which was only 7,778 MW, has reached 18,453 MW.

In order to further strengthening the power generation capacity, the State government had undertaken construction of new plants with a generating capacity of 8,085 MW, he said, adding that the construction of the Yadadri Ultra Mega Thermal Power Plant at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district with a capacity of 4,000 MW was in the final stages.

The State grid has met the highest peak demand of 15,497 MW on March 30 and recorded the highest consumption of 297.89MU on March 14, which are all time records in the history of Telangana, he said.

“We are fully geared up to meet loads up to 17000 MW,” he said.

In due recognition of effective handling of increasing renewable energy and integrating with State grid in a most sustainable manner, TSTRANSCO has been selected for establishment of Renewable Energy Management Centre at State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) with 100 percent grant of Rs.17.6 crore, Prabhakar Rao said.

Renewable Energy Management Centres (REMC), equipped with Artificial Intelligence based Forecasting & Scheduling Tools has been established for providing greater visualization and enhanced decision making in grid operations at Telangana SLDC at Vidyut Soudha, he informed.