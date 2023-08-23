Miyapur: Man shot dead by unidentified person

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:51 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man working at a hotel at Miyapur died after being shot at by an unidentified person on Wednesday night.

Devendar, who worked at Sandarshini Elite Hotel at Madinaguda in Miyapur was standing outside when an armed man fired multiple shots at him before escaping on a bike.

Devendra sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital. He died at the hospital.

On information senior officials of Cyberabad rushed to the spot.

The police formed teams to identify and arrest the suspect.