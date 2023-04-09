Directors Venu Udugula, Tharun Bhascker interact with NIT Warangal students

Film directors Venu Udugula and Tharun Bhascker shared their struggles and experiences in the film industry with the students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Venu Udugula and Tharun Bashcker at NITW on Sunday.

Warangal: Film directors Venu Udugula and Tharun Bhascker shared their struggles and experiences in the film industry with the students of the NITW here on Sunday.

At a programme called ‘Director’s Cut’ held as part of the SpringSpree’23, Venu Udugula, who shot to fame with ‘Virata Parvam’, explained how he had been given a chance as director for ‘Needi Naadi Oke Katha’ movie. He also shared suggestions and valuable information for budding film directors. He said one who was passionate and directed towards his goal could achieve success.

Tarun Bhascker, who directed the popular movie ‘Pellichupulu’, also interacted with students and spoke on several aspects like movies, college life and his friends. He said if he would have not become a director, he would have become a chef.

He also joked that Thermodynamics was one subject that motivated him to become a director since he could not understand anything related to the subject.

He also spoke about his upcoming movies like Keeda Cola and ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2’.