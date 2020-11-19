45,000 personnel roped in for GHMC poll duty

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: For the conduct of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, 45,000 officials and staff have been appointed.

In the districts under GHMC limits, officials from 11 other districts will be involved to conduct the elections. Arrangements are being made to provide training to 20,000 polling officers and assistant polling officers in their respective districts. These are among 45,000 appointed staff for elections.

Already, special training has been given to 431 returning officers and assistant returning officers in GHMC. Meanwhile, a training session led by nodal officer J Shankaraiah held for master trainers in the GHMC office here on Thursday.

Model Code of Conduct

To ensure free, fair and peaceful elections to the GHMC, the State Election Commission has issued the Model Code of Conduct.

As part of the code, no party or candidate should hold public meetings or processions without necessary permission from the competent local authority.

No party or candidate should use loudspeakers without permission and should not use loud speakers for purposes other than transmitting speeches, live or recorded. The use of loudspeakers, at public meetings and road shows

will be permitted only between 6 am 10 pm.

Permission for election meetings at a public place should be given without distinction between candidates or political parties. In case more than one candidate or party requests for a meeting at the same place on the same date and time, permission has to be given to whoever applies first.

Time, route etc. of processions should be decided beforehand and there should be no deviation with the local police to be intimated in advance. Traffic regulations or restrictions should also be carefully adhered to.

