46 file nominations for Dubbak by-poll on final day

However, the contest will be mainly between TRS nominee Solipeta Sujatha, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao and Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Siddipet: As many as 46 candidates have filed nominations for the November 3 by-election to Dubbak Assembly constituency. Friday was the last day for filing of nomination papers. The nominations will be scrutinized on Saturday and the last date for withdrawals is October 19.

Since many of them have filed two and more nominations, they have filed 103 sets of nominations. However, the contest will be mainly between TRS nominee Solipeta Sujatha, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao and Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy.

Telugu Desam Party, which won five consecutive elections from the constituency, did not field any candidate. No Left parties have fielded any candidate. While most of the candidates are independents, some of them have filed nominations by getting tickets from smaller parties.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .