483 lost mobile phones recovered through CEIR portal in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: As many as 483 lost mobile phones have been recovered through the CEIR portal since January and handed over to the owners, informed Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

1674 complaints have been received through the portal in all the police stations across the district. Out of this, 964 mobiles have been traced out. Individuals who have lost their mobile phones have to register all the details online in the CEIR portal, their mobile phones would be tracked and recovered by the personnel of the concerned police station, he said.

Rohith Raju said that the highest number of mobile phones were tracked and handed over to the owners by Kothagudem three-town and Manugur police stations in the district. The SP appreciated constable Vishnuvardhan who worked hard to find a large number of mobile phones at Kothagudem three-town police station.

SB Inspector Nagaraju, IT cell in-charge CI Nagaraju Reddy and its members Vijay, Rajesh and others were present.