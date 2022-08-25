5 divas who aced their roles like a pro

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: From Amala Paul to Raashii Khanna, these gorgeous girls delivered some power-packed performances.

The Indian film industry has several beauties that steal our hearts with their gorgeous looks. With noteworthy performances in their films, these actors leave no chance to surprise us with their craft as well. Even after many years, their fan list does not seem to diminish. Here are five South Indian divas who ace their performances like a pro and make us go head over heels with their talent.

Amala Paul

Amala Paul has been attracting attention in recent times and for all the right reasons. The brown beauty is a renowned name in the South film industry and is best known for her smooth shifts of versatile characters. The ‘Mynaa’ fame actor aptly balances her gorgeous frame along with her knack to experiment every single time. She was recently appreciated for her first produced venture ‘Cadaver’ where she single-handedly rocked both her roles of producer and actor in the investigative thriller.

Rashmika Mandanna

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame Rashmika Mandanna has been stealing our hearts and we cannot resist her all-natural looks. Her pretty smile has been winning hearts, making her the most-admired diva of the South industry. With noteworthy performances in ‘Geeta Govindham’, ‘Yajamana’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Pogaru’, and others, she has aptly made her mark.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Punjabi kudi has a major fan-following in the South with hits like ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Loukyam’, Pandaga Chesko’, and many more. The gorgeous lady made her Hindi debut with ‘Yaariyan’ and thereafter underwent a huge body transformation for Ajay Devgan starring ‘De De Pyaar De’. Her fans are in love with her child-like beauty and we sure are too.

Pooja Hegde

The SIIMA Award-winning actor is a renowned name in the Telugu film industry. Her epic performances in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Maharshi’, ‘Oka Laila Kosam’, and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ gained her a prominent stance in the industry.

Raashii Khanna

The ‘Madras Café’ fame actor worked her way in the industry by delivering some noteworthy roles in films like ‘Bengal Tiger’, ‘Supreme’, ‘Jai Lava Kusa’, ‘Tholi Prema’ and others. Her enthralling persona and stunning character play impress her fans every single time.