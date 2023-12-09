50-year-old software employee from Udaipur diagnosed with Alcohol Allergy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: In what is described as first-of-its-kind Alcohol Oral Challenge in the country, a 50 year-old software employee from Rajasthan was identified to be allergic to certain brands of whisky by the Hyderabad-based Aswini Allergy Centre.

According to Aswini Allergy Centre Chief Allergist & Immunologist, Dr. Vyakarnam Nageshwar, the techie from Udaipur in Rajasthan was experiencing alcohol side effects since he started consuming different brands.

The allergy symptoms included flushing, redness, and rashes all over body apart from heaviness in head and chest, dry cough and giddiness. The allergy used to be so severe that the patient’s family had to rush him to a major hospital twice.

Dr Nageshwar said it was discovered that the patient was allergic to specific brands, as he exhibited symptoms such as skin irritation, difficulty breathing, red eyes, and swelling while consuming those brands.

The patient who consulted Aswini Allergy Centre for his problems underwent the Alcohol Oral Challenge as part of which he was asked to consume the suspected alcohol brands for clinical observation of symptoms.

“This was the first-of-its-kind Alcohol Oral Challenge in the country. We asked the patient to consume 30ml of suspected alcohol, and the allergic changes in his body were observed for an hour. Within 10 minutes of symptoms surfacing on the patient’s body during the test, his allergies were controlled by providing emergency treatment,” Dr Nageshwar said.

Of the three brands of whisky he was tested, the patient was found to be allergic to two whisky brands, he said.

Alcohol allergy symptoms:

* Flushing and redness of the face, rashes all over, heaviness of the head and chest, dry cough, and giddiness.

Advisory on alcohol allergy:

• Avoid the brand of alcohol to which the allergy is confirmed

• Dilute the alcohol before drinking and avoid high histamine foods and snacks

• Avoid alcohol that comes with cork-based closure lids

• Take antihistamine tablets before drinking to decrease exacerbations of symptoms.

Expert opinion can be sought by calling 1800-425-0095- the National Toll-Free number for Allergy related queries.

Patients can contact Aswini Allergy & Sleep Disorder Centre, Hyderabad/ Warangal. www.aswiniallergycentre.com, Ph. 1800-425-0095/ 7032000563.