500 kg ganja worth Rs 77 lakh seized in Kothagudem

Kothagudem ASP B Rohith Raju informed the mediapersons that during vehicle inspections at Chunchupally, SI Mahesh and staff found 200 kg ganja being smuggled in a car

Kothagudem: The police arrested six persons and seized around 500 kg dry ganja worth about Rs 77 lakh in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem ASP B Rohith Raju informed the mediapersons that during vehicle inspections at Chunchupally, SI Mahesh and staff found 200 kg ganja being smuggled in a car. The worth of the seized substance was about Rs 32 lakh. The police arrested two persons – Mohammed Afroz and Parashuram of Karnataka State – who were transporting the ganja from Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh to Bidar as per the directions of a person Nadeem of Bidar in Karnataka, the ASP said.

In another case, the ganja weighing around 300 kg and worth about Rs 45 lakh was seized during vehicle inspections by CI T Swamy. According to Bhadrachalam ASP G Vineeth, four persons – Kilo Dunia, Naik Rajesh, Dongri Rajesh and Bisai Domu of Donkarai village of Andhra Pradesh were arrested for trying to smuggle the ganja from Sileru to Sarapaka in a car.

