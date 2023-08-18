| Two From Bidar Die In Road Accident In Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:06 AM, Fri - 18 August 23

Sangareddy: Two persons died in a road accident on Bidar Road near Zaheerabad in the early hours of Friday.

The victims were identified as Aviraj (27) and Veresham (30) of Nag Marpally area in Bidar town of Karnataka. The duo were proceeding towards Hyderabad in an Innova car when Aviraj, who was at the wheel, lost control over the steering and crashed into a lorry from behind near the Railway Gate.

The bodies were shifted to Area Hospital Zaheerabad for postmortem. A case has been registered by Zaheerabad Police.